NATIONAL

MLF-back candidate elected as president DBA Swat

By Syed Shahabuddin

SWAT: The joint candidate of the Muslim Lawyers Forum (MLF), backed by the PML-N, PPPP, JUI-F and Qaumi Watan Party (QWP), was elected as the president of the District Bar Association Swat (DBA), defeating the ANP-back candidate.

The annual election of the District Bar Association Swat (DBA) was held here on Tuesday.

MLF Muhammad Mushtaq Khan advocate was elected as president of the DBA with 222 votes while the runner-up candidates ANP-back Advocate secured 217 votes.

The other office-bearers elected in the annual elections, include Advocate Muhammad Ilyas vice-president, Advocate Muhammd Ayub was as general-secretary, Muhammad Awais Shaheen as joint-secretary, Babar Naeem as finance secretary and Advocate Naila Naz was elected as library secretary of the DBA Swat.

Hundreds of members of the District Bar Association Swat exercised their right to vote during the day-long polling which was held at the District Bar premises in Gulkada.

During his victory speech, Mushtaq Khan expressed gratitude to all those who voted and showed tremendous support for him. He vowed to work tirelessly for the betterment of the lawyers’ fraternity.

Previous article
US ends 15-year-long UGRAD exchange programme for Pakistani students
Syed Shahabuddin
Syed Shahabuddin
Reporter at Pakistan Today

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Sports

11th JA Zaman Golf Championship tees off with groundbreaking participation

LAHORE: The 11th edition of JA Zaman Memorial Open Golf Championship teed off at Lahore Gymkhana Golf Club here the other day. It is organized...

Punjab announces public holiday in Lahore on April 12

US lauds Pakistan for successfully hosting Minerals Investment Forum 2025

Angelina Jolie And Brad Pitt’s Daughter Shiloh Looks Unrecognizable In Latest Pictures

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.