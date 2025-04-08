MLF-back candidate elected as president DBA Swat

SWAT: The joint candidate of the Muslim Lawyers Forum (MLF), backed by the PML-N, PPPP, JUI-F and Qaumi Watan Party (QWP), was elected as the president of the District Bar Association Swat (DBA), defeating the ANP-back candidate.

The annual election of the District Bar Association Swat (DBA) was held here on Tuesday.

MLF Muhammad Mushtaq Khan advocate was elected as president of the DBA with 222 votes while the runner-up candidates ANP-back Advocate secured 217 votes.

The other office-bearers elected in the annual elections, include Advocate Muhammad Ilyas vice-president, Advocate Muhammd Ayub was as general-secretary, Muhammad Awais Shaheen as joint-secretary, Babar Naeem as finance secretary and Advocate Naila Naz was elected as library secretary of the DBA Swat.

Hundreds of members of the District Bar Association Swat exercised their right to vote during the day-long polling which was held at the District Bar premises in Gulkada.

During his victory speech, Mushtaq Khan expressed gratitude to all those who voted and showed tremendous support for him. He vowed to work tirelessly for the betterment of the lawyers’ fraternity.