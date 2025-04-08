Condolences pouring in as PPP’s Senator Taj Haider dies of cancer

KARACHI: Senior PPP leader and Senator Taj Haider breathed his last on Tuesday in a Karachi hospital after battling cancer, the party and family confirmed. He was 83 years of age.

In a post on Facebook, his wife Naheed Wasi confirmed his death, saying details of the funeral would be provided later.

Nazakat Ali, Haider’s staff director, said the senator was admitted to Karachi’s Ziauddin Hospital’s intensive care unit for the last two days.

Haider served as a senator for the party from March 2012-2018 and was currently again serving in the position from March 2021-2027. He was chairman of the Senate Standing Committee on Rules of Procedure and Privileges and the PPP’s central secretary general.

President Asif Ali Zardari expressed his grief over the death and paid tribute to the deceased’s services to the PPP and democracy.

“Taj Haider was an asset to the party and was one of the ideological workers of the PPP. With the demise of Taj Haider, the PPP Party has lost an important political leader,” the president was quoted as saying in a statement.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said that Haider’s decades-long political, social and literary services “will never be forgotten”, adding that the PPP leader was a dignified figure of culture and politeness.

“He was a creative mind,” Bilawal said. He said that Haider’s struggle and sacrifices for democracy were a beacon for the new generation.

“Taj Haider was a symbol of conscientiousness and intellect in Pakistani politics,” he said, adding that the leader’s demise caused deep sorrow and shock to the party.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah also expressed grief over the death.

“The death of the deceased has deeply shocked all the workers, including myself,” CM Shah said, adding that the death was an irreparable loss which could not be compensated.

“Taj Haider was a smart, thoughtful and determined political leader,” CM Shah said. “Taj Haider always struggled for democracy and public service,” he said, adding that he shared the grief of the deceased’s family.

Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tesori extended his condolences on the PPP senator’s passing, saying that his political and public services would always be remembered.

“May Allah grant the deceased a high place in Paradise and grant patience to the bereaved family,” he said, according to a statement from the chief minister.

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan praised him as “among the few politicians who stood uncompromisingly for economic justice, cultural rights and democratic governance in the country”.

PPP Senator Sherry Rehman said the deceased was an asset to the party and that his services would always be remembered.

“The deceased was a true soldier of democracy, a religious and a true man of knowledge and action,” she said.

He rendered invaluable services to democracy, Pakistan, Sindh’s rights and the welfare of the people, Rehman said.

PML-N Senator Afnanullah Khan also offered well wishes for the deceased in a post on X.