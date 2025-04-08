Qureshi urges unity in party, meaningful action for release of jailed workers

Multan court granted bail to PTI vice chairman in three May 9 cases

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Tuesday urged the party leadership to demonstrate unity and take meaningful action for the release of incarcerated leaders and workers.

Speaking informally to the media outside jail after appearance at the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC), Qureshi made an emotional appeal, calling for harmony within party ranks.

“I appeal to the leadership of our party who are outside those in jail are looking at you,” he said. “My sincere request is to maintain harmony, behave respectfully, and stop criticizing each other. The hearts of the leadership and workers in jail are burning. My job is not to start a fire, but to extinguish it.”

Identifying himself as “prisoner number 805” a number he said was given to him by PTI founder Imran Khan. Qureshi emphasized that he had no involvement in the events that led to his arrest. “I was not present in any conspiracy, sabotage, or incident. The allegations against me are baseless,” he said. “I have been granted bail in 14 cases in Rawalpindi, five in Multan, and eight out of 14 in Lahore. Only six cases are pending now.”

Bail granted in three

Meanwhile, a Multan court granted bail to Qureshi in three cases related to the May 9 arson and vandalism incidents. The cases, registered at the Cantt Police Station, were heard by Additional District and Sessions Judge Saira Noreen.

Qureshi attended the court hearing via WhatsApp video call from jail, while his counsel Advocate Zameer Hussain Sandhal presented arguments on his behalf.

Following the hearing, the court approved bail in all three cases and directed Qureshi to submit surety bonds worth Rs100,000 each. The development marks another legal victory for the embattled PTI leader, as he continues to face multiple charges stemming from the post-May 9 unrest across various cities.