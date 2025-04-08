Angelina Jolie And Brad Pitt’s Daughter Shiloh Looks Unrecognizable In Latest Pictures

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, the 18-year-old daughter of Angelina Jolie, was recently spotted sporting a striking hairstyle reminiscent of her mother’s iconic “Tomb Raider” character, Lara Croft. In photos taken on Saturday, Shiloh donned two braids while hanging out with friends, exuding a laid-back yet edgy vibe. She paired the look with a black hoodie, sweatpants, and sneakers, keeping it casual for the outing.

Jolie’s portrayal of Lara Croft in the 2001 and 2003 Tomb Raider films featured a similar hairstyle, with a single French braid and loose strands framing her face. Shiloh, who was born in May 2006 to Jolie and ex-husband Brad Pitt, has been known for experimenting with her hair over the years. Earlier in 2023, she debuted a bold pink buzzcut before growing her hair out and adopting a short style.

Shiloh has also shown a keen interest in dance, recently sharing a video of herself dancing in May 2024 with choreographer Lil Kelaan Carter. Her ever-changing look, including a high bun earlier this month while heading to dance class, continues to reflect her personal style.

While Shiloh’s private nature is well known, with Jolie revealing in February 2024 that her daughter “hates” the celebrity attention, she continues to step into the spotlight occasionally, channeling her mother’s style in a fresh and modern way. Jolie, who has always kept her children’s privacy a priority, shares six children with Pitt, including Shiloh and her siblings Maddox, Pax, Zahara, and the 16-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne.