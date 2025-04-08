11th JA Zaman Golf Championship tees off with groundbreaking participation

LAHORE: The 11th edition of JA Zaman Memorial Open Golf Championship teed off at Lahore Gymkhana Golf Club here the other day.

It is organized by the Zaman family in loving memory of their patriarch, Mr. JA Zaman, the tournament has become a cornerstone of Pakistan’s golfing calendar. The Zaman family, known for its commitment to excellence and advancement of golf in the country, has once again set a new benchmark in promoting inclusivity, competition, and player development. The tournament started with future stars of Pakistan golf. This category is run in partnership with Ace Junior Golf League (AJGL), Pakistan’s first premier league for children of all ages.

The senior amateurs launched their campaigns on day 2 on the lush fairways of Gymkhana in which Brig Masood Qureshi from Rawalpindi posted a staggering 74 Gross, 3 under his handicap followed by Ahmed Zafar Hayat with 75 Gross, Sardar Murad with 77 Gross and Col. Asif Mehdi with 78 Gross. With such closely matched scores, the stage is set for an intense showdown in the second round among these elite senior amateur contenders.

This year’s edition promises heightened competition in professional category with total purse of PKR 9.0 million at stake over 72 holes, and elite amateurs including lady amateurs to compete across 54 holes, with results contributing to the World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR).

Perhaps the most groundbreaking feature of this year’s championship is the bold new format introduced for women golfers. For the first time, lady golfers are competing on 6000+ yards course. A total of 27 registered and 21 participants opted to play the championship course setup, recommended for WAGR events. It is highly important that the players prepare themselves for international golfing stage through such events.

One of the standout moments of this year’s championship is the enthusiastic participation of juniors from the Ace Junior Golf League (AJGL), which continues to nurture some of the brightest young talents in the country. Among them, Maria Waqar, only 11 years old, is making headlines as she competes in her first-ever WAGR (World Amateur Golf Ranking) event, bravely taking on the challenge of 54 holes over three days, a feat rarely attempted in the country, at such a young age.

Equally inspiring is Zoay Qureshi, also 11, who returns for her second WAGR tournament, showing remarkable dedication and poise well beyond her years. Joining them are Meerab Rizwan and Areeba Rizwan from Rawalpindi Golf Club, both stepping up to test their mettle on this prestigious platform.

These young golfers, all products of AJGL’s developmental efforts, share a common vision, to sharpen their skills, reduce their handicaps, and evolve into disciplined, competitive golfers capable of representing Pakistan on the international stage. Their presence at the 11th J.A. Zaman Championship is not only a testament to their courage and commitment but also a sign of a bright future for golf in the country.

This powerful gesture of competitiveness and determination marks a turning point for women’s golf in the country. With the backing of visionary organizers, the J.A. Zaman Championship is proving to be a progressive platform, encouraging women to step forward with confidence and grit.

Mr. Hamid Zaman, the driving force behind the championship, expressed his optimism for the future of the tournament, saying: “We are proud to see such enthusiastic participation, especially from our lady golfers. This year is a leap forward, and we believe next year’s competition can be made even more competitive and inclusive.”