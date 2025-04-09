PTI calls detention of Khan’s sisters, party leaders, workers ‘shameful, intolerable’

Sh Waqas urges judiciary to enforce orders, punish violators to restore eroding public confidence

Reiterates only PTI founder can rescue Pakistan from chaos

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) vehemently denounced the government for deliberately denying PTI founding Chairman Imran Khan’s sisters a meeting with their unlawfully incarcerated brother, blatantly violating Islamabad High Court (IHC) orders.

The party called the “unlawful detention” of his sisters, PTI leaders and workers, “shameful and intolerable.”

PTI Central Information Secretary Sheikh Waqas, in a strongly-worded statement on Tuesday, condemned the ‘imposed rulers’ for their brazen constitutional violations, systematic dismantling of judicial independence, and flagrant disregard for the rule of law, warning that such authoritarian actions were rapidly reducing Pakistan to a state of lawlessness.

He strongly condemned both the use of force against peaceful protesters showing solidarity with Imran Khan’s family and detention of Imran Khan’s sisters — Aleema Khan and Uzma Khan — and PTI leader Aliya Hamza and the party workers and leaders, lawyers, and journalists outside Adiala Jail.

PTI CIS declared that the power usurpers had crossed all boundaries of barbarity, employing every coercive and fascist tactic to cling to their illegitimate rule and to keep Imran Khan unjustly detained.

Waqas stated that the illegitimate regime employed every brutal tactic to dismantle PTI and break Imran Khan during the past over two years, but the fascist forces miserably failed in their nefarious designs.

He blasted the compromised jail authorities for their willful defiance of IHC orders by denying Imran Khan’s family members their constitutional and fundamental right to meet him since March, as well as their selective policies of allowing some people to meet while denying others. He demanded that the courts ensure the implementation of their orders to restore the fast-eroding public confidence and hold the violators accountable.

PTI CIS highlighted that the power grabbers systematically destroyed all state institutions by introducing controversial, person-specific constitutional amendments and appointing blue-eyed and compromised individuals to high-ranking positions.

Waqas asserted that hosting the Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum 2025 would be futile, as no credible investor would risk capital in a country where the rule of law has collapsed, constitutional norms are routinely flouted, and public mandates are brazenly disregarded.

PTI CIS emphasized that the fake federal government should avoid making unilateral decisions and should prioritize the utilization of resources for the development of respective areas, aiming to bring them on par with developed areas and address the alarming issue of a sense of deprivation.

He stated that when those in power stash their wealth in foreign accounts and build empires abroad, how can they expect to lure foreign investors to invest in Pakistan? He urged the imposed rulers and their cronies to repatriate their looted wealth to Pakistan if situation is so ideal for investment in Pakistan to restore investor trust.

However, PTI CIS emphasized that the current regime, devoid of a public mandate, has miserably failed in attracting foreign investors because only Imran Khan is the credible leader in the country.

Waqas declared it was high time to immediately release PTI’s founding chairman, as only he possesses the vision and capability to steer Pakistan out of crisis, unlike the self-serving, power-hungry clique that thrives on chaos and deliberately perpetuates instability for its own vested interests.

He also demanded the immediate release of all party’s workers, leaders including Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Dr Yasmin Rashid, Senator Ejaz Chaudhary, Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed and Umer Sarfaraz Cheema.

PTI CIS strongly condemned the use of force against participants of the peaceful sit-in being led by Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M) President Sardar Akhtar Mengal against the arrest of BYC leader Dr Mahrang Baloch and other female activists.

He said that the power wielders should not suppress the democratic voices instead they should be listened and steps should be taken to address all their legitimate concerns forthwith.