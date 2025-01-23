Zartaj Gul cautions against PECA amendment, warns it could stifle dissent

ISLAMABAD: Zartaj Gul, a member of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and National Assembly member, expressed serious concerns on Thursday about the recently passed amendments to the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA), warning that they could lead to the imprisonment of individuals who criticize the government on social media.

Speaking to the press after a parliamentary session, Gul voiced her opposition to the new law, which she claimed could result in harsh punishments such as three years in prison and fines up to Rs 30 lakh for individuals who speak out against the government. “Are they attempting to silence all voices of dissent in Pakistan?” Gul questioned, highlighting that the bill could severely restrict freedom of expression.

She emphasized that under this bill, social media users—including journalists, activists, and even regular citizens—who criticize the government could be targeted and treated as enemies of the state. “You are attempting to label every activist and critic as anti-state and shut down any form of opposition,” she said.

The PTI leader made it clear that her party would not support the bill. She argued that it would ultimately backfire on the government. “What may seem beneficial to the government now will turn against them in the future. We reject this law,” she stated firmly.

Gul also criticized the rushed and lackluster process through which the bill was introduced, claiming that the session in the Interior Committee lacked proper briefing or explanation. “The Secretary of the Interior was late, and the bill was presented without any clear explanation,” she noted, stressing that such a method of governance is detrimental to the country’s functioning. “This is not how a democracy should operate—by silencing everyone.”

The PECA amendment, officially named the Electronic Crimes Prevention (Amendment) Bill 2025, is designed to combat the spread of fake news and other illegal online content. The bill proposes tough penalties, including up to three years in jail and a fine of Rs 2 million for those found guilty of disseminating disinformation. Additionally, a new body, the Digital Rights Protection Authority (DRPA), will have broad powers to regulate social media, block harmful content, and ensure adherence to government policies.

While the government insists that the amendments are crucial to curbing online misinformation and hate speech, critics like Gul fear the law could be abused to censor dissent and restrict free speech.