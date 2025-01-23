CM Maryam promises more Honhaar scholarships, laptops for Baloch students than Punjab

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on Thursday emphasized that the students of Balochistan are no less than anyone, if given favorable conditions, they will excel in every field, promising to give more Honhaar scholarships and laptops to the students of Balochistan than Punjab.

“I want to visit to Balochistan in the near future so as to give Honhaar scholarships to the students as my heart aches for the people of Balochistan”, Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz stated while talking to a 50-member students delegation from Balochistan Residential College Loralai.

“The prospects for the Provision of e-bikes to the students of Balochistan will be reviewed,” the chief minister added.

She gifted laptops to all students of Balochistan, directed to provide pocket money to the students for sightseeing and arrange a tour of Lahore on a double-decker bus along with arranging lunch at the best hotel upon the request of the students of Balochistan. Balochistan students commended the initiatives of the Punjab CM and the students expressed their desire to study in Punjab.

While talking to the students, Maryam Nawaz emphasized that nations do not prosper by begging, recalling that Pakistan had come out of the clutches of the IMF in 2016, but had fallen into this ‘trap’ again due to the imprudent policies of the previous PTI government. “We want to take Pakistan forward by using our own resources and human development as a means to attain progress”, she said, adding that Punjab and Balochistan receive funds based on their population ratio.

She added, “Balochistan is rich in natural resources, we do not have as much natural resources as Balochistan but we spend on the people’s welfare by increasing revenue. Wherever the PML-N government came to power development took place over there. Balochistan attained progress and development during three-term Premiership of Nawaz Sharif.”

CM Punjab said, “Nawaz Sharif paid full attention to Balochistan during all his terms of government, perhaps Balochistan remained his center of attention more than Punjab. Like every Pakistani, I have a lot of love for Balochistan in my heart. Nawab Ahmed Jogezai wrote with blood a handkerchief with the slogan “Pakistan Zindabad” and willed to be buried with him. Balochistan is the land of martyrs who laid down their lives for Pakistan.”

She added, “30,000 students are given Honhaar scholarships with an income less than 3 lac in Punjab. Not only government but also quality private university students are getting scholarships for the first time in Punjab. Out of 30 thousand students not a single scholarship was given on any recommendation. 18 thousand female students received Honhaar scholarships. While giving scholarships, no one was asked which party they belonged to. Those who receive scholarships will get free education for the next 4 years.”

CM Maryam said, “We did not give scholarships sitting in Lahore but went to 9 divisions and gave scholarships to talented students. The acceptance and love received from the students at the Honhaar scholarship ceremony, seems like a dream. The love and affection received from the students were termed as a drama by the opponents. The 1st and 3rd year students of undergraduate programs are also being included in the Honhaar scholarship program.”

She said, “In the digital era, studying is not possible without a laptop. The position is a trust of the people, I consider myself accountable to Allah Almighty and the people. Agriculture is being promoted in Punjab through livestock cards, green tractors, Kisan cards, internship programs and other measures. The people of Balochistan are benefiting from free medicine, dialysis cards and other health facilities.”

She added, “We are not only building roads and bridges, but are also focusing on changing the condition of the people. Everyone should bear the fruits of development. People from Balochistan and other provinces will also be able to get treatment in Pakistan’s first government-run Nawaz Sharif Cancer Hospital. Liquid nitrogen cryosurgery machines are being brought from China for cancer treatment.”

She said, “The people of KP will also be able to benefit after the establishment of the first Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cardiology in Sargodha. Children not only from Punjab but from other provinces are also benefiting from the Children’s Heart Surgery Program. A citizen of Balochistan expressed gratitude for receiving two months free medicine.”

The Punjab CM said, “Air Ambulance Service is providing services not only in Punjab but to other provinces as well. For the first time in Punjab, a free meal program was started for students suffering from malnutrition as a result of which enrollment increased. The target of zero out-of-school children will be achieved soon. Medals and cash awards were launched for board topper students. E-bikes have been given to 10,000 students and e-bikes will be given to further 01 lac students.”