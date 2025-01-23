JAC rejects PECA changes, urges government to engage media

ISLAMABAD: The Joint Action Committee (JAC) of journalists, representing key media organizations, on Thursday strongly rejected the proposed amendment to the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) and urged the government to refrain from enacting the changes without due consultation with media bodies.

The JAC comprises several influential media organizations, including the Pakistan Broadcasters Association (PBA), the Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors (CPNE), the Association of Electronic Media Editors and News Directors (AEMEND), the All-Pakistan Newspapers Society, and the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ).

In a statement, the JAC emphasized that any amendments to PECA should not be passed or approved without a thorough and transparent consultation process with media bodies. The committee expressed concern that no draft of the proposed amendments had been shared with its members, preventing them from commenting on the changes without first reviewing the contents.

The JAC urged the government to ensure that all relevant stakeholders, particularly those representing the media, are fully involved in discussions before any amendments are made to the law.