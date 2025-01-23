FO reaffirms Pakistan’s commitment to robust relations with the US

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has expressed its readiness to engage constructively with the newly inaugurated US administration, reaffirming its commitment to fostering strong and cooperative ties.

Speaking at the weekly news briefing on Thursday, Foreign Office Spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan emphasized Pakistan’s desire to maintain a robust relationship with the United States grounded in mutual respect and the principle of non-interference in each other’s internal affairs.

Welcoming President Donald Trump’s swearing-in, the spokesperson highlighted the importance of the longstanding US-Pakistan relationship, which spans multiple sectors of mutual interest. “We look forward to continuing the positive trajectory of these relations,” he stated.

Addressing a question about Afghan resettlement, Khan confirmed an arrangement under which the United States has committed to relocating a significant number of Afghan refugees from Pakistan to the US by September. He clarified that this agreement remains intact.

The spokesperson also raised serious concerns over the presence of Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) sanctuaries in Afghanistan. He stressed that Pakistan has consistently urged Afghan authorities to address this issue, which remains a major obstacle to fully realizing the potential of bilateral relations.

On the Kashmir dispute, Khan reiterated Pakistan’s unwavering stance. “The world is aware of the oppression campaign unleashed in the Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir. Pakistan will support any effort directed toward the resolution of this longstanding dispute,” he said, underlining the need for international attention on the human rights situation in the region.

Regarding the Indus Water Treaty, Khan affirmed Pakistan’s commitment to its full implementation, including its dispute settlement mechanism. He expressed hope that India would honor the treaty in good faith, fulfilling all its obligations.

Pakistan’s engagement with the US administration comes at a pivotal time, with regional issues like Afghanistan, water resources, and the Kashmir conflict requiring cooperative efforts and international dialogue to ensure lasting peace and stability.