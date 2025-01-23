‘TikTok Sale to US’: China hopes US to provide fair environment for all firms

BEIJING: In response to a question regarding TikTok resuming services in the US despite an official ban, and US President Donald Trump signing an executive order delaying the effective date of the ban while advocating for 50 percent US ownership, He Yadong, spokesperson for China’s Ministry of Commerce, said on Thursday that China hopes that the US side will listen more to the voices of companies and the public, provide a fair and just business environment for the development of enterprises from all countries, including Chinese enterprises, in the US, and do more to benefit the economic and trade cooperation between China and the US as well as the well-being of the people of both countries.

China has always respected and safeguarded the legitimate and lawful rights and interests of enterprises. China opposes practices that undermine the basic principles of a market economy and jeopardize the legitimate interests of enterprises, He noted.

Trump signed an executive order on Monday seeking to delay by 75 days the enforcement of a ban of TikTok that was slated to be shuttered on January 19, Reuters reported.

While signing the order, Trump suggested the US government should be a half owner of TikTok’s US business in return for keeping the app alive, according to Reuters.

Mao Ning, spokesperson from China’s Foreign Ministry, told a press conference on Monday that TikTok has operated in the US for years and been very popular with American users. It has played a positive role in boosting US employment and consumption. We hope the US will earnestly listen to the voice of reason and provide an open, fair, just and non-discriminatory business environment for market entities from all countries.

When it comes to actions such as the operation and acquisition of businesses, we believe they should be independently decided by companies in accordance with market principles. If it involves Chinese companies, China’s laws and regulations should be observed, Mao said.