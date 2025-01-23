Tarar assures PECA amendment won’t impact working journalists

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage and Culture, Attaullah Tarar, clarified on Thursday that the Prevention of Electronic Crimes (Amendment) Bill, 2025, will not negatively impact working journalists, contrary to some misleading claims circulating in the media.

Speaking at a gathering of journalists in the Press Gallery of the Parliament, Tarar emphasized that the bill aims to regulate digital media, not harm the interests of journalists in the print and electronic sectors. He described the PECA amendment as a step towards safeguarding the rights of working journalists, particularly in the rapidly evolving media landscape.

“The PECA amendment is a significant move for the protection of working journalists in the print and electronic media,” the minister stated. He pointed out that digital media, which is largely unregulated, has become a challenge to traditional media outlets, with no legal framework currently governing it.

Tarar explained that while the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) already oversees the print and electronic media, there is no such body to monitor digital platforms, which are becoming increasingly influential. The rise of social media has given rise to numerous issues, including the propagation of fake news and malicious content.

He cited a recent example in which an individual announced a bounty on the former chief justice via social media, and yet no legal action was taken. “In the existing scenario, there is no authority capable of taking action against fake news or individuals spreading malicious content,” he noted.

The minister highlighted that the amendment is the first formal attempt to define digital media, bringing online platforms, mobile applications, and other digital information dissemination systems under legal scrutiny. He reassured the journalists that the bill would not target those working in journalism but would rather provide a framework to hold accountable those using digital media for harmful purposes.

“For the first time, digital platforms, including mobile apps and websites, are being defined as part of digital media under the law,” Tarar explained. He further stated that the government plans to consult with all stakeholders, including the journalistic community, as part of the legislation’s ongoing development.

The proposed law also includes provisions for the establishment of a Cyber Crime Investigation Agency to tackle crimes like child pornography and deep fakes, which the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) currently lacks the capacity to address. Tarar assured that any decisions regarding offenses would require a “speaking order” within 24 hours, ensuring that arbitrary actions are prevented.

The minister emphasized that working journalists will not be affected by the proposed changes. He invited media organizations to engage with the government and consult on the bill’s provisions to better understand its intent and impact. Tarar also noted the growing dominance of digital media and the resulting financial challenges faced by print and electronic outlets. He called for a balanced approach that ensures the sustainability of traditional media without allowing digital platforms to undermine their space.

Lastly, the minister criticized unregulated digital journalists who, despite profiting immensely, avoid paying taxes and lack editorial oversight. “It’s unjust that individuals earning millions through digital media don’t contribute to the country’s tax system while traditional media outlets are struggling,” Tarar remarked.