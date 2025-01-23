NATIONAL

Six militants killed in thwarted border infiltration attempt in Zhob

By Staff Report

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan’s security forces successfully foiled an attempted infiltration by a group of militants near the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in the Sambaza area of Zhob District on the night of January 22-23, according to a statement released by the military.

The movement of the group, referred to as “Khwarij,” was detected by security forces, who engaged the infiltrators, neutralizing six of them in the process. A significant cache of weapons, ammunition, and explosives was recovered from the site.

The military reiterated Pakistan’s consistent calls for the interim Afghan government to ensure effective border management and prevent Afghan soil from being used for terrorist activities against Pakistan.

“Pakistan has consistently urged the interim Afghan government to fulfill its obligations and deny militants the use of its territory for acts of terrorism,” the statement said.

The security forces reaffirmed their resolve to secure the nation’s borders and continue efforts to eliminate terrorism within the country.

