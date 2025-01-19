Barrister Saif defends Imran Khan, calls Al-Qadir Trust case a punishment for charity

PESHAWAR: Barrister Dr. Saif, Adviser on Information for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, strongly defended former Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday, emphasizing that Khan’s conviction in the £190 million Al-Qadir Trust case was not for corruption or money laundering but for a welfare project aimed at public benefit.

In a statement addressing recent developments, Barrister Saif rejected comparisons between Imran Khan and the Sharif family, particularly in light of Maryam Nawaz’s remarks celebrating Khan’s conviction. “Unlike the Sharif family, who have been accused of laundering money abroad, Imran Khan has been convicted for a charitable initiative. The Al-Qadir Trust brought funds into Pakistan instead of transferring them out,” Saif asserted.

The Al-Qadir Trust University, a key component of the case, focuses on promoting the teachings of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), according to Saif. He argued that the university was a noble initiative. “If promoting the teachings of the Prophet is now considered a crime, then we take pride in being convicted for it,” Saif stated, defending the former prime minister’s vision for the institution.

Saif also lashed out at political opponents celebrating the confiscation of the university, warning that their joy would be short-lived. He took particular aim at Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, who declared on Friday that the university was now under her control following the accountability court’s ruling.

In a public event, Maryam accused Imran Khan of being the “first former prime minister caught red-handed in corruption” and announced plans to transform Al-Qadir University into a hub for both religious and conventional education. She also pledged to award scholarships to students and provide them with resources such as laptops.

Barrister Saif dismissed Maryam Nawaz’s claims, labeling them as politically motivated and baseless. “Those who are celebrating today have ignored the fact that the court’s ruling was based on technicalities, not on any proof of corruption by Imran Khan,” Saif argued.

He further highlighted the sacrifices made by Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, both of whom received prison sentences in the case. “We are prepared to face any challenge for the sake of justice and freedom,” Saif quoted Khan as saying, adding that Bushra Bibi’s resilience in the face of adversity was exemplary.

Saif concluded by criticizing political opponents for weaponizing the legal process to undermine the former prime minister’s credibility. “The truth will prevail, and history will vindicate Imran Khan,” he asserted.

The Al-Qadir Trust case revolves around allegations of misuse of authority and misappropriation of funds during Khan’s tenure as prime minister. According to court documents, the case involves the adjustment of £190 million (approximately Rs 50 billion) returned to Pakistan by the UK’s National Crime Agency (NCA) in 2019.

The prosecution alleged that the funds, which were meant for the state, were used to benefit the Al-Qadir Trust, co-founded by Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi. The trust oversees the Al-Qadir University, established to provide religious and conventional education.

An accountability court handed down a 14-year sentence to Khan and a seven-year sentence to Bushra Bibi on Friday. The court also directed the government to take control of the university, now declared state property.