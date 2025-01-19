EO-1 satellite launch marks a new era in Sino-Pak space collaboration

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan achieved a significant milestone in space technology with the successful launch of the EO-1 satellite on January 17, marking a major achievement in Sino-Pak cooperation.

The satellite, developed by Pakistan’s Space & Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO), was launched aboard the Long March 2D (LM-2D) rocket from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre in China.

The EO-1 satellite is equipped with advanced electro-optical sensors, allowing it to collect crucial data and images of Earth’s surface by detecting reflected sunlight or emitted radiation. SUPARCO highlighted that the satellite would enhance Pakistan’s ability to monitor and manage its natural resources, respond to disasters, and improve urban planning and agricultural development.

The satellite is expected to play a significant role in precision farming, helping farmers manage irrigation, predict crop yields, and increase agricultural efficiency. It will also be instrumental in tracking infrastructure development, controlling urban sprawl, and ensuring sustainable growth.

Environmental monitoring is another key aspect of the satellite’s mission, with its ability to monitor deforestation, glacier recession, and water resources. Furthermore, the EO-1 will be crucial for disaster management, providing real-time updates on events like floods, landslides, and earthquakes, enabling timely responses to mitigate their impacts.

The satellite also promises to help in conserving and managing vital natural resources, including minerals, oil, and gas reserves, making it an essential tool for sustainable development. SUPARCO lauded the launch, calling it a “giant leap forward” for Pakistan’s space exploration capabilities and self-reliance.

The successful launch of the EO-1 is a testament to the growing partnership between Pakistan and China in the field of space exploration. The Chinese Embassy in Pakistan extended its congratulations on the launch, calling it an example of the strong and expanding cooperation between the two nations.

The EO-1 mission was part of a broader space effort, with China’s Long March-2D rocket also deploying two other satellites, Tianlu-1 and Blue Carbon 1, into orbit.

This collaboration underscores the strengthening Sino-Pak space ties and the shared commitment to advancing space technology for national development and mutual benefit.