Cold wave sweeps Balochistan; Karachi to feel impact by January 24

QUETTA: Several regions of Balochistan experienced snowfall and rain on Sunday, transforming the province into a winter wonderland while also presenting challenges for residents and authorities.

Areas including Ziarat, Kan Mehtarzai, Kozhak, Khanozai, Lakk Pass, Muslim Bagh, and Mastung were blanketed with snow and light rainfall. The nearby mountains, adorned with fresh snow, created a scenic view with white peaks visible across the region.

Washuk and Besima have been experiencing continuous light rain since last night, adding to the chilly weather. Meanwhile, Balochistan’s coastal areas, such as Jiwani, Pishukan, and Surbandar, also received light rain, which enhanced the cool breeze along the coastline.

Heavy snowfall at Kozhak Top led to road blockages, prompting an active clearance operation. However, despite the challenging conditions, traffic on the Quetta-Chaman highway remains unaffected, thanks to the combined efforts of the district administration, the National Highway Authority (NHA), and the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA).

Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfraz of Karachi’s Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) shared insights into the broader weather trends. He stated that the cold wave entering Pakistan through Balochistan on January 18 will not bring rainfall to Karachi.

However, after this system moves towards the upper regions of the country, Karachi is expected to experience colder winds around January 24th due to the impact of the cold and dry western front.

The snowfall and rain have been welcomed for their aesthetic appeal but continue to pose logistical challenges for those living in the affected areas.