King Charles Receives Major Blow Amid Health Issues

King Charles has been dealt a setback as Partridges, a long-standing grocery store and royal supplier, is closing its flagship store in Chelsea after 53 years of operation. The closure marks the end of an era for the shop, which has been a favorite in the area and a trusted supplier to the royal family, according to GB News.

Despite the closure, Partridges will continue operations at its Gloucester Road store and has plans to expand with a new location set to open in 2025. John Shepherd, the co-founder of Partridges, expressed his sadness about the decision but emphasized the brand’s commitment to evolving its business model.

“We are very sad to be leaving Chelsea after an incredible 53 years serving local residents,” Shepherd shared. He added that the company is shifting towards smaller, more sustainable shop formats across London, encouraging customers to visit their Gloucester Road location in the meantime.

The news comes as King Charles continues his treatment for cancer, which began after his diagnosis became public nearly a year ago. Buckingham Palace recently informed Sky News that his condition is being managed well, but the treatment will extend into 2025.

A palace source stated, “The treatment has been moving in a positive direction, and as a managed condition, the treatment cycle will continue into next year.”