Jennifer Lopez opens up about ‘single life’ post-divorce

Jennifer Lopez’s life has completely changed after split from Ben Affleck but she is slowly adjusting to, and enjoying her new life.

The 55-year-old actress settled her divorce with the Good Will Hunting star earlier this month after filing for divorce in August last year.

Although Affleck and J.Lo loved each other, a source shared, “She was very in love with Ben, but love isn’t enough sometimes. Things worked out for the best and how they were supposed to.”

Discussing the Marry Me actress’ new life, the insider told Us Weekly, “She’s enjoying being single and is feeling herself.”

Lopez has no regrets and is “having fun” while she’s “working on some big movie projects and enjoying showing how amazing she looks,” they added.

Before the pair officially decided to part ways, they worked together on the movie Unstoppable, Affleck as a producer and Lopez on the screen.

The premiere for the movie was previously scheduled to be held on January 7th but was recently cancelled because of the Los Angeles wildfires that began earlier this month.

“As much as we were looking forward to celebrating this wonderful and inspiring film with you, safety is our first priority. We encourage everyone to watch Unstoppable on Prime Video, which will be available globally on January 16. Thank you for your understanding and please stay safe,” a representative for Amazon wrote in an official statement.