PTI founder reaping what he had sowed, say Punjab ministers

Marriyum Aurangzeb says Imran Khan paying price for victimizing PML-N

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Information and Heritage Azma Bokhari on Saturday said that January 17, 2025 was a different day for Pakistan as on this day a former prime minister was awarded jail imprisonment for misusing of his official authority, and not for taking formal salary from his son, iqama or hijacking.

Speaking at a press conference here in Lahore, Azma Bokhari said that “Tehree-e-Fasad” is now saying that verdict was pre-planned, while a non-political lady committed jewellery and diamond robbery worth Rs6 billion.

Azma Bokhari further said that even National Crime Agency (NCA) of Britain expressed their concerns over not using the returned amount on welfare of people of Pakistan instead the PTI founder and his wife used this amount by themselves.

The minister said that the case was concluded after more than 100 hearings and the court granted time to the accused to record their statements.

During 35 hearings of the case the NAB investigation officer was allowed time for cross-examination.

She said that Shahid Khaqan Abbasi was smiling after listening to the verdict which no one could imagine and that his leader was awarded jail term.

Azma Bokhari said that chief organizer of Al-Qadir University obtained approval of this issue in sealed envelope from his cabinet members.

His (PTI founder) cabinet members openly saying that they were allowed three minutes time to approve the issue.

She said that Mirza Shahzad Akbar and Farrah Gogi finalized the deal and concluded it. Mirza Shahzad Akbar was caught receiving cash briefcase in London.

Shahzad Akbar is already proclaimed offender. Farrah Gogi was saying that diamond should not be less than 5-carat then the sealed envelope will be opened, Azad said.

She said that UK government transferred the amount into account of Supreme Court instead of sending it in account number one.

She said that National Crime Agency grilled Shahzad Akbar while Hassan and Hussain Nawaz got clean chit from UK court.

Azma Bokhari said that National Crime Agency issued a press release saying that they were returning the illegal amount to Pakistan.

‘Imran Khan paying price for his victimizing PML-N’

Meanwhile, Senior Punjab Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb on Saturday said that the PTI was reaping what it had sowed, describing the 190 million pounds case (Al-Qadir Trust case) as ‘open and shut case.’

Addressing a press conference in Lahore, she, while referring to former prime minister and PTI founder Imran Khan, said that the man who used to point fingers at others and call them corrupt, now himself had been caught in a graft case.

Marriyum said that when Imran was the country’s prime minister, he put the entire PML-N leadership in jail.

She claimed that there was no corruption case against former prime minister and PML-N President Nawaz Sharif. “Not a single penny of corruption could be proved against him,” the senior minister said.

She boasted that Nawaz was the architect of almost every project in the country. “When no evidence was found against him, he was disqualified merely because he had not received the salary from his son,” she lamented.

Marriyum went on to say that the UK’s National Crime Agency (NCA) had done an investigation into the Al-Qadir Trust case during the PTI government. “This was not the money that belonged to any individual. The money belonged to the state and had to be deposited in the national exchequer.”