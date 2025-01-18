All facilities, protection to be provided to Japanese investors in Punjab: CM Maryam

Punjab CM meets Japanese ambassador, discuss bilateral cooperation and investment opportunities in various sectors

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on Saturday stated that Pakistan attached importance to relations with Japan and both countries have deep friendly relations, noting that Japan has always supported Pakistan in difficult times and is grateful to the Japanese government and people.

“All possible facilities and protection will be provided to Japanese investors in Punjab, Maryam Nawaz said during a meeting with Japan’s Ambassador Akamatsu Shuichi who called the former to discuss bilateral relations, trade cooperation, and investment opportunities in various sectors.

The meeting emphasized on promoting mutual relations, trade cooperation, and investment in various sectors.

Both the leader also agreed on the need for finding new ways to increase economic cooperation between the two countries during the meeting.

CM Maryam Nawaz expressed gratitude for Japan’s support during the 2022 floods and acknowledged their assistance in Pakistan’s times of need.

Maryam Nawaz reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to fostering strong ties with Japan, highlighting the deep and friendly relationship between the two nations.

She assured Japanese investors of full support and security in Punjab, particularly in sectors like agriculture, minerals, IT, artificial intelligence, robotics, and energy, where enhanced collaboration with Japan was desired.

The Japanese Ambassador invited the Chief Minister to visit Japan, which she accepted. He also appreciated Maryam Nawaz’s development initiatives and her continuation of the public welfare agenda established by Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.

CM Aggrieved Over Death of Presidential Award-winning musician Zulfiqar Ali Atre

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif expressed grief over the death of Presidential Award-winning musician Zulfiqar Ali Atre. She offered condolences and extended her heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family.