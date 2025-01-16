NATIONAL

Petition filed in IHC for ensuring jail facilities for PTI founder

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: A petition was submitted to the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday, seeking the provision of legal facilities to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding chairman during his incarceration.

Filed by PTI founder’s lawyer, Faisal Farid Chaudhry, the petition highlighted concerns over the alleged mistreatment of his client by jail authorities, claiming that the attitude of officials violated the law.

The plea requested the court to uphold the implementation of jail rules and ensure that the PTI founder receives all facilities permissible by law, including weekly telephonic conversations with his children and access to reading materials such as books and newspapers, specifically Dawn and The Express Tribune.

Additionally, the petition called for the enforcement of Pakistan Jail Rules 1978, ensuring the PTI founder’s right to weekly meetings with family members and legal counsel.

The petition also referenced a judgment by the special judge central on January 10 regarding a similar matter, urging the court to prevent the potential misuse of that decision and ensure adherence to legal procedures.

The IHC is yet to announce a hearing date for the petition.

