AJK SCBA urges UN to act against Modi’s unlawful visit to IIOJK

MIRPUR: The Azad Jammu and Kashmir Supreme Court Bar Association (AJK SCBA) has strongly denounced Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent visit to Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), calling it a blatant attempt to portray a false sense of normalcy in the disputed region.

Speaking to journalists in Mirpur, AJK SCBA President Javed Najam-ul-Saqib described the visit as a violation of international law and the United Nations resolutions affirming the right of Kashmiris to self-determination. He reiterated that the Kashmir issue remains unresolved due to the incomplete partition plan of 1947.

Saqib criticized India’s unilateral actions, including the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019 and ongoing development projects in the region, as attempts to alter the disputed status of the territory. He called on the UN Secretary-General to take decisive action to prevent such visits and projects, which he said exacerbate tensions between nuclear-armed India and Pakistan, posing a threat to regional and global stability.

The AJK SCBA chief urged the international community to recognize India’s infrastructural developments in IIOJK as strategic efforts to solidify its military occupation and tighten control over the disputed region.