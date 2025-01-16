Tarar praises Turkiye’s efforts in preserving Radio Pakistan’s heritage

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage, and Culture, Attaullah Tarar, on Thursday commended Turkiye’s significant role in preserving the historical legacy of Radio Pakistan.

Speaking at the inauguration of the newly-constructed Pakistan-Turkiye Friendship Museum at Radio Pakistan Headquarters, Tarar hailed the initiative as a landmark achievement. He emphasized that the museum is a vital step in safeguarding the rich cultural heritage of Pakistan, with Radio Pakistan being a key institution in the nation’s history.

“Nations that fail to honor and take pride in their past achievements can never progress,” Tarar stated, underlining the importance of preserving historical milestones.

The minister highlighted the deep-rooted friendship between Pakistan and Turkiye, noting that ties between the two nations date back to the pre-independence era. He recalled the solidarity shown by the Muslims of the subcontinent during the Khilafat Movement, including their donations of jewelry and valuables to support the Turkish people.

“The people of Pakistan see Turkiye as their second home. The hearts of the two nations beat in unison,” Tarar said, stressing the need to pass down these cherished relations to future generations.

He also acknowledged the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) for its ongoing support in Pakistan, with the museum standing out as a key initiative among more than 700 projects completed by TIKA over the past 14 years.

The museum, according to Tarar, is designed to educate the youth about the historical significance of Pakistan-Turkiye relations and to further strengthen cooperation between the two nations in various fields.

The minister also praised Radio Pakistan’s pivotal role in national development, particularly in promoting education, art, culture, and economic awareness. He highlighted the organization’s invaluable contributions during times of natural disasters and wars, including its morale-boosting patriotic songs.

“The Pakistan-Turkiye Friendship Radio Museum will serve as a lasting symbol of the strong ties between our nations and bring our people closer together,” Tarar remarked.

Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan, Dr. Irfan Neziroglu, also spoke at the event, reaffirming the brotherly bond between the two countries. He expressed pride in Turkiye’s role in preserving Radio Pakistan’s historical archives and praised the resilience of the Pakistani people.

The ceremony was attended by key officials, including Secretary Information and Broadcasting Ambreen Jan, Director General of Radio Pakistan Saeed Ahmed Shaikh, and other senior representatives from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.