Taylor Swift Takes Major Step Towards Getting Married To Travis Kelce This Year

Taylor Swift is making major upgrades to her Rhode Island mansion, fueling rumors about wedding plans with her boyfriend, NFL star Travis Kelce. The renovations include a new wing featuring extra bedrooms, bathrooms, and a kitchen overhaul, with the project reportedly costing $1.7 million, according to The Providence Journal.

Swift’s $17.75 million oceanfront property, purchased in 2013, is a sprawling retreat with eight bedrooms, ten bathrooms, a swimming pool, and over five acres of landscaped gardens. It has hosted her iconic Fourth of July parties, attended by celebrity friends like Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid, and Blake Lively. The home also inspired her song “The Last Great American Dynasty,” which tells the story of its previous owner, socialite Rebecca Harkness.

The timing of the renovations has added to speculation after Kelce hinted at wedding plans during an episode of his New Heights podcast. Addressing a listener’s query about fall weddings, Kelce joked that most weddings he’s attended happen in the summer, suggesting fall may not be ideal due to football season. Fans took his comments as a subtle clue about future nuptials with Swift, with many anticipating engagement news.

The couple, who went public with their romance in September 2023, have been highly supportive of each other’s careers. Swift has attended several Kansas City Chiefs games, while Kelce has been a frequent presence at her Eras tour shows. The tight end has also sparked buzz about new music from Swift, playfully teasing in a recent interview that he hears “music everywhere.”

The renovations at her Rhode Island estate, combined with Kelce’s comments, have left fans eagerly watching for any official announcements from the power couple.