Angelina Jolie Steps Out With Her Twins Knox And Vivienne During Grocery Outing In LA

Angelina Jolie was spotted on a casual grocery run with her 16-year-old twins, Knox and Vivienne, at Lazy Acres in Los Angeles. The outing offered a rare glimpse of the family together, with Knox noticeably towering over his Hollywood icon mother.

The trio appeared relaxed as they carried bags of groceries, with Knox balancing a watermelon. Angelina, 49, showcased her signature elegance in a tan coat layered over a flowing black dress, paired with matching flats. Her look was completed with oversized sunglasses, sleek straight locks, and a quilted black clutch.

This outing comes shortly after Angelina and Brad Pitt finalized their divorce, bringing an eight-year legal battle to a close. Angelina reportedly walked away with an estimated $80 million settlement, though disputes over their co-owned French estate, Château Miraval, remain unresolved.

Despite their split, the family dynamics have shifted over the years. Angelina has retained primary custody of their six children, while Brad was granted visitation rights. Several of their kids, including Zahara, Shiloh, and Vivienne, have reportedly dropped “Pitt” from their last names, while Knox and Vivienne are said to maintain some contact with their father.

Knox’s towering presence during the outing highlights just how quickly the Jolie-Pitt children are growing up. The family’s public appearances remain rare, but moments like this offer a glimpse into their private life amid the many changes they’ve faced.