Princess Kate fans receive upsetting news despite positive health update

Kate Middleton’s well-wishers received upsetting news about the Princess’ future royal role.

The Princess of Wales, who recently revealed that she’s in remission from cancer, will not be able to return to full-time royal duties, as per a senior royal commentator.

In conversation with GB, Jennie Bond claimed that the future Queen might not be able to perform “full-time duties for a very long time” despite her positive health update.

The royal expert shared, “She clearly found the new normal quite hard,” as the Princess has been facing the “side effects” of her difficult cancer treatment.

Kate admitted she is facing “difficulty with speech where the words just totally disappear.”

Speaking of the future Queen’s focus in 2025, Jennie believes that Kate’s “first priority will be her children and her family.”

As per the royal expert the Princess of Wales’ “shift in priorities could signal a broader change in royal attitudes.”

Jennie continued, “I do wonder if the days of, ‘duty before all’, I wonder if we’re past that.”

The journalist praised Kate’s choice to prioritize her family, as the Princess has decades of responsibilities ahead as Queen.