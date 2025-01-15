CELEBRITY

Princess Kate fans receive upsetting news despite positive health update

By News Desk

Kate Middleton’s well-wishers received upsetting news about the Princess’ future royal role.

The Princess of Wales, who recently revealed that she’s in remission from cancer, will not be able to return to full-time royal duties, as per a senior royal commentator.

In conversation with GB, Jennie Bond claimed that the future Queen might not be able to perform “full-time duties for a very long time” despite her positive health update.

The royal expert shared, “She clearly found the new normal quite hard,” as the Princess has been facing the “side effects” of her difficult cancer treatment.

Kate admitted she is facing “difficulty with speech where the words just totally disappear.”

Speaking of the future Queen’s focus in 2025, Jennie believes that Kate’s “first priority will be her children and her family.”

As per the royal expert the Princess of Wales’ “shift in priorities could signal a broader change in royal attitudes.”

Jennie continued, “I do wonder if the days of, ‘duty before all’, I wonder if we’re past that.”

The journalist praised Kate’s choice to prioritize her family, as the Princess has decades of responsibilities ahead as Queen.

Previous article
Epaper_25-1-15 LHR
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

TTP presence, cross-border attacks bone of contention with Afghanistan: COAS

Says false narrative of a gap between people and the army is mainly driven by a specific agenda from abroad ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army...

May 9 riots’ planners, masterminds to face military trial: Advocate Haris

Cabinet approves revised agreements with 14 IPPs to slash electricity prices by Rs11

Emanuel Sarfraz, longtime journalist, passes away

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.