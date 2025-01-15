New Power Couple? Sofia Vergara and Lewis Hamilton Cozy Up During Lunch in New York

Sofia Vergara and Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton have set the internet abuzz with rumors of a budding romance after being spotted enjoying a cozy lunch in New York City. The pair were photographed at a window-side table, laughing and chatting, seemingly engrossed in each other’s company.

The Griselda actress, 52, who finalized her divorce from Joe Manganiello last year, appeared captivated by Hamilton, 40, during their outing. According to TMZ, eyewitnesses noted that Vergara was so engaged in the conversation that she barely touched her meal. Despite being joined by friends, the two were focused on each other, exchanging flirty smiles and parting ways with an affectionate chat outside the restaurant before Vergara left in a black SUV.

Hamilton, known for his charm and past high-profile relationships, has been linked to several celebrities, including Nicole Scherzinger, Kendall Jenner, and, more recently, Shakira. Last year, rumors swirled about a “fun and flirty” connection with the Colombian singer after they were spotted together in Miami, though their alleged romance appeared to fizzle out.

Vergara, meanwhile, has been living her best single life since her split from Manganiello. The Modern Family alum hinted at manifesting new love in 2025 during an interview at the Golden Globes and was previously linked to wealthy orthopedic surgeon Justin Saliman.

With both Vergara and Hamilton single, successful, and undeniably charming, fans are eager to see whether this NYC lunch sparks Hollywood’s next power couple. Neither has commented on the rumors, but the photos have certainly left their followers guessing.