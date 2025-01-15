Jennifer Lopez and Kevin Costner Growing ‘Closer Every Day’ Since Meeting In Aspen

Jennifer Lopez and Kevin Costner are reportedly forming a close bond following their recent divorces. The two Hollywood icons, who met during a vacation in Aspen, Colorado, last December, have reportedly been in daily contact since their encounter at the celebrity-favorite spot, Kemo Sabe.

According to insiders, the pair instantly connected during their time in Aspen, leading to regular conversations. “They’ve been talking pretty much every day, and the plan is to get together for dinner in the next couple of weeks when their schedules align,” a source revealed to Closer Online UK.

Costner, known for his charm and thoughtfulness, reportedly made a sweet gesture after their initial meeting. “Kevin sent her a huge bouquet of her favorite flowers, a handwritten note, and a magnum of champagne,” the insider shared.

While their interactions have sparked curiosity, sources confirm that Jennifer isn’t rushing into a romantic relationship. After her split from Ben Affleck last year, the On the Floor singer is focusing on herself and her children. “She’s excited about the potential, even if they remain just friends,” the insider said, adding that the connection has been “a massive ego boost” for J.Lo.

Costner, who finalized his divorce from Christine Baumgartner in 2023, reportedly admires Lopez’s dedication to her craft and her youthful energy. Meanwhile, Jennifer appreciates Kevin’s passion for filmmaking and music, making their growing friendship a source of mutual respect and admiration.

For now, the connection remains platonic, but fans are intrigued by the possibilities. Whether it leads to more or simply remains a supportive friendship, the bond between Lopez and Costner is a heartwarming development in their respective journeys.