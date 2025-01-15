Tom Cruise, Nicole Kidman’s dark days of marriage exposed in viral photo

Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman, who were once known as golden couple of Hollywood, have found themselves back in the spotlight with an old photo of them together.

The viral throwback picture has taken the internet by storm, with many gushing over the former couple’s romance and the way they used to make glamorous appearances together.

The photo shows Kidman dazzling in shimmering gold dress at 2000 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in West Hollywood, looking every bit the star she is.

The Babygirl actress captured sitting at the iconic Morton’s restaurant in LA along with her ex-husband by her side. However, the snap was taken just months prior their heartbreaking split, offers a final glimpse into their lives together.

Fans were quick to judge and have speculated that the photo hints at trouble in Kidman and Cruise’s marriage.

One user wrote: “She looked dead inside next to Tom.”

“She hated that man… she is so stunning honestly, that hair,” agreed by another one.

Third person shared: “I love that you can see her resentment for him… The day that divorce was final, our girl came back to life!”

“I wonder if she ever even liked Tom at all,” questioned someone.

“He was SO lucky to be by this woman’s side,” one fan said, while another added, “She’s so beautiful and then Tom Cruise is just right there…”

Moreover, Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman decided to part ways back in in 2001, after spending a few years together.