Chinese, Japanese ruling parties agree to maintain close communication

BEIJING: The ruling parties of China and Japan on Tuesday agreed to maintain close dialogue and communication no matter what situation China-Japan relations face.

The consensus was reached between the Communist Party of China (CPC) and Japan’s Liberal Democratic Party and Komeito Party when representatives of the two sides attended the ninth meeting of the China-Japan ruling parties exchange mechanism in Beijing.

The ruling parties of the two countries recognized that since their inaugural meeting in 2006, the exchange mechanism has played a significant role in guiding the development of China-Japan relations. They welcomed the resumption of the inter-party talks following a break of six years and three months.

Focusing on the mission and responsibilities of ruling parties, both sides engaged in candid discussions on the important responsibilities and roles that the two countries should assume to maintain international order based on international law amid global upheavals.

The ruling parties held in-depth discussions on enhancing mutual trust, expanding cultural exchange and deepening mutually beneficial cooperation.

They agreed to adhere to the principles established in the four China-Japan political documents, following the direction of their leaders.

They pledged joint efforts to comprehensively advance the strategic and mutually beneficial relations between China and Japan, aiming to build a constructive and stable relationship that meets the requirements of the new era.

To that end, the ruling parties of both countries agreed to continue strengthening dialogue.

They agreed that regardless of the situation facing China-Japan relations, they will maintain close dialogue and communication, enhance mutual understanding and trust, and strengthen exchange between political parties, seasoned politicians and young politicians, laying a solid political foundation for the improvement and development of bilateral relations.

The ruling parties exchanged views on issues including the discharge of nuclear-contaminated water from Japan’s Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Station into the ocean, and Japanese seafood product imports.

They agreed to promote the implementation of the consensus reached by the two governments, accelerate communication and consultation, and address one another’s concerns in a proper manner.

Both sides confirmed that they will continue to promote practical cooperation between the two countries through exchanges between ruling parties, and agreed in principle to hold the 10th meeting under the exchange mechanism in Japan this autumn.