PTI founder allows party to submit demands in writing: Gohar

PTI chairman says party committed to engaging in dialogue but would ensure demands clearly conveyed

Party founder not seeking own release, confident of winning court cases: Senator Ali Zafar

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar and Senator Ali Zafar on Wednesday revealed that the party’s founder has consented to submission of the party’s demands to the government in writing.

“We will share our both demands with the government in writing on the instructions of the party’s founder and will definitely participate in the third session of talks with the government,” Barrister Gohar told the media outside Adiala Jail after meeting PTI’s founder Imran Khan.

The PTI, the major opposition party in the Parliament, and the government have been engaged in political dialogue to create an amicable political atmosphere.

Barrister Gohar further mentioned that Imran Khan had allowed the option for the PTI to meet with the government’s negotiation committee if they could not meet with him directly.

He emphasised that PTI was committed to engaging in dialogue but would ensure that their demands were clearly conveyed.

He added that if the negotiation committee is not permitted to meet Imran Khan in the future, they will reassess the situation.

“We are not engaged in talks for a deal, but for the sake of the nation and the country,” PTI leader said.

Barrister Gohar denied the media talk of Aleema Khan with regard to house arrest offer to the PTI’s founder.

Mohsin Naqvi or anyone else didn’t talk about the release of the party’s founder, he said. “We were also not talked with about shifting of the founder to some other place,” Gohar Ali Khan said.

Questioned about remarks by Imran’s sister Aleema Khan that her brother received several offers from the authorities through Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, Gohar downplayed the matter and cast doubt on it.

He said the PTI had not moved forward on any “offer” at any stage of engagements with the other side.

PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Khan has stated that the party will accept invitations from any friendly country.

He mentioned that if the head of a friendly country visits Pakistan and the government extends an invitation, PTI would also accept that.

Commenting on international relations, Barrister Gohar emphasized that PTI had previously refused any requests from the US, asserting that “Absolutely not” was the response to any foreign interference in Pakistan’s affairs.

Meanwhile, PTI’s PTI’s parliamentary leader in the Senate Senator Ali Zafar revealed that the party’s founder Imran Khan authorised the party’s negotiation team to submitting party’s demands in writing, without a directing meeting.

Barrister Zafar explained that Imran Khan made it clear that his demands were intended for individuals who had been incarcerated without trial or those enduring prolonged detention.

“The PTI founder is not seeking his own release,” Zafar asserted, quoting the former prime minister as saying “that he would win all his cases in court, terming the charges against him fabricated and baseless.”

Barrister Zafar added that Khan had also mentioned that the cases against him had already been dismissed and that he was not asking for anything further for himself.

Regarding meetings between PTI leaders and Khan, Zafar mentioned that while their lawyers continued to meet him, the political party was being denied access. “Our political party would have discussed the written draft, but the government initially insisted that demands be submitted in writing,” he explained.

Zafar pointed out that the matter had been resolved, with Khan consenting to the submission of demands in writing without a direct meeting.