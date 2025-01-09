Press Club Shujabad elects new office-bearers

By Zawar Hussain

SHUJABAD: Press Club Shujabad elections for year 2025 were held here on Tuesday in a peaceful, smooth and transparent manner. Malik Javed Wains was elected as President while Abdul Sattar Ghori was elected Vice President unopposed.

Rafiq Mughal was elected as Chairman by securing 26 votes, Zulfiqar Bhatti secured 31 votes and was elected vice chairman, Musawwar Ansari was elected General Secretary,

Tributes were also paid to Chief Election Commission and Senior Journalist Akmal Ramay, Dilshad Khan Sherwani and Dilshad Bhatti for conducting transparent elections. Mohammad Nadeem secured 30 votes and was elected as Additional General Secretary.

The winning journalists were decorated with garlands of flowers and the citizens including journalists and business lawyers community congratulated the successful candidates in a transparent election.

They also lauded Senior journalists Akmal Ramay, Dilshad Sherwani, Muhammad Dilshad Bhatti who performed the duties of the Election Commission.

Former Punjab Minister Rana Ejaz Ahmad Noon, Former Naib Nazim Mansoor Khan Chakrani, Dr. Rafiq Ahmad Qureshi, General Secretary of Association of Traders Khawaja Mehmood, PMA President Dr. Ashfaq Mirza, Rao Zahid Mehmood, Superintendent Saleem Akhtar Qureshi congratulated the newly-elected office bearers of Shujabad Press Club. The oath-taking ceremony of the newly elected office bearers will be held soon.