Imran Khan slams social media propaganda against Arab nations

Advocate Faisal Ch quotes PTI founder as disowning accounts spreading false narratives

ISLAMABAD: The incarcerated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and former chairman Imran Khan on Wednesday condemned social media propaganda against Arab nations, distancing self and the party from such accounts spreading such content.

Faisal Chaudhry, the counsel for Imran, revealed sharing account of a meeting with the PTI leader in jail. He said quoting Mr Khan expressed his disapproval of the online smear campaign. He stated that he rejects any social media accounts propagating false narratives about Arab nations, his wife Bushra Bibi, or martyrs.

He made it clear that these accounts have no connection with PTI or its members while stressing that these individuals are not affiliated with the party, and their actions are not reflective of PTI’s stance.

Advocate Ch further criticised the exclusion of PTI’s negotiating committee from important meetings, calling it an attempt to sabotage the peace talks.

He also mentioned that the founder of PTI had formed a committee under the leadership of Qazi Anwar to investigate the issue of missing persons, with the committee expected to complete its report by Sunday.

Additionally, Chaudhry revealed that the PTI founder had filed a petition in court regarding his jail conditions. The court granted approval for Khan to make calls to his children, have access to medical care, and receive books.

Moreover, he said Khan has instructed the party to continue working on the missing persons issue, and stressed that his cases are not part of the negotiation agenda.

The party founder affirmed his support for negotiations focused on Pakistan’s national issues, and expressed confidence in the seriousness of the government’s negotiation team.