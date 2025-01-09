Top cop reaffirms commitment to police force welfare, prosperity

IGP Dr Usman Anwar lends sympathetic ear to police officials and employees issues at CPO

LAHORE: Punjab Inspector General of Police Dr Usman Anwar on Wednesday assured the police personnel and their families of solution to their issues, reaffirming the commitment to welfare and prosperity of the police force.

IGP Dr Usman Anwar met police employees and their families at Central Police Office and lent a sympathetic ear to their issues.

After listening to the issues raised by the police personnel, the IGP issued on the spot orders for immediate relief.

Regarding the seniority issue of ASI Sharafat Ali from Lahore, Dr Anwar directed the Additional IG Punjab to provide relief. Similarly, for Constable Mudassar Sattar’s medical financial assistance request, the IGP issued orders for relief to the AIG Welfare.

In response to Constable Tahseen Abbas from Sargodha’s request for medical treatment, he directed the DIG Welfare to ensure best medical treatment of the applicant.

For the promotion request of Sub-Inspector Ali Akbar from Chakwal, the IGP directed the Additional IG Punjab to provide relief. Regarding the case investigation request from Data Entry Operator Ghulam Abbas, Dr Anwar directed the DIG Investigation Lahore to provide relief on merit. He also issued directives on complaints related to discipline, admin, promotion, and welfare.

Fugitive wanted in double murder extradited from KSA

The Punjab Police managed to lasso a fugitive, involved in a double murder case and had fled abroad, marking first major success in 2025. The Punjab Police arrested the fugitive Rafi Ullah Khan from Saudi Arabia, who was wanted in a double murder case. The fugitive had killed two citizens and then fled to Saudi Arabia.

Rafi Ullah Khan had been wanted by the Kala Bagh, Mianwali police for two years in the double murder case. The police had issued a Red Notice through Interpol for the fugitive. In close coordination with the Saudi Arabian Police, the fugitive was arrested and extradited to Pakistan. Last year, 104 proclaimed offenders involved in serious crimes were arrested and brought back to Pakistan from abroad.

Inspector General of Punjab, Dr Usman Anwar, congratulated the RPO Sargodha and the police team for the successful operation.