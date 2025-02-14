‘Lawrence in Lahore:’ Ajoka set to unveil hidden chapter of history in new production on 17th

LAHORE: Ajoka Theatre will premiere its latest production, Lawrence in Lahore, on February 17, 2025, at the Ali Institute, Ferozepur Road, Lahore.

This bilingual play, written and directed by Shahid Nadeem, explores a lesser-known chapter of British intelligence officer T. E. Lawrence’s life after World War I, focusing on his involvement in key events in South Asia during the 1920s.

Lawrence in Lahore delves into Lawrence’s mysterious time in Lahore and the surrounding region, where he was reportedly involved in political maneuvering in Afghanistan and Kashmir. The play examines his secretive role in events that shaped the region, including the overthrow of Afghan King Amanullah and the resistance against Dogra Raj in Kashmir. It also explores his alleged relationship with Akbar Jahan, the daughter of the owner of Lahore’s famed Nedou’s Hotel, as well as rumors of his covert operations in the area. The play also references prominent freedom fighters like Bhagat Singh, whose revolutionary activities were intertwined with the political upheavals of the time.

Shahid Nadeem, the writer and director, explains, “Lawrence in Lahore offers a reflection on how the events of the past continue to shape our present. Through Lawrence’s story, we explore the complex interplay between the Middle East and South Asia, and how the political dynamics of the time laid the groundwork for many of today’s conflicts.”

Ajoka Theatre, known for its focus on important historical and contemporary themes, brings this compelling production to life with a cast largely made up of new actors. Lawrence in Lahore blends history, drama, music, and dance, offering a powerful narrative of espionage, revolution, and political intrigue.The play is scheduled for February 17, 2025, at the Ali Institute, Ferozepur Road, Lahore, with additional performances to follow.