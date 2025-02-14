Punjab Police pay tribute to martyrs of Faisal Chowk Mall Road blast on 8th anniversary

LAHORE: Punjab Inspector General of Police Dr Usman Anwar, on the occasion of the eighth anniversary of the police martyrs of the Faisal Chowk Mall Road tragedy, visited the grave of DIG Capt (r) Syed Ahmad Mobeen Shaheed, laid a floral wreath, and prayed for the elevation of the martyrs’ ranks.

The IG Police also visited the residence of DIG Syed Ahmad Mobeen Shaheed, where he met with his mother and other family members.

The IGP while paying tribute to the great sacrifice of DIG Capt (r) Syed Ahmad Mobeen, said that DIG Syed Ahmad Mobeen was an exemplary human being and a professional officer. His services for the country, nation, and Punjab Police will always be remembered.

Dr Anwar said that the immortal sacrifices of the police martyrs, who gave their lives in the line of duty to protect the country and nation, will never be forgotten. Punjab Police salutes the brave martyrs of the Faisal Chowk (Chairing Cross) tragedy. Martyrs’ Day at Chairing Cross is a day of renewal of the pledge to the courageous martyrs of Punjab Police. Police officers and officials had laid down their lives in the same location on this day in 2017.

DIG Syed Ahmed Mubeen, SSP Zahid Gondal, along with 7 other police officers and personnel, were martyred.

Punjab Police spokesperson shared the details that in the Faisal Chowk (Chairing Cross) incident, ASI Muhammad Ameen, Head Constable Asmat Ullah, and Constables Muhammad Aslam, Irfan Mehmood, and Nadeem Tanveer also embraced martyrdom.

IG Punjab said that the sacrifices of the martyred police officers and personnel will always remain fresh in the hearts of the people. Punjab Police is the custodian of over 1,650 martyrs and stands as an unyielding wall against terrorists and criminals. Dr Usman Anwar further said that the welfare and care of the families of martyrs is a top priority.