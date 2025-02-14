Petrol hits Rs1,200 per litre, diesel unavailable as roads remain closed in Kurram

PSHAWAR: Unabated closure of roads to Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s restive Kurram district has resulted in severe shortage of essentials and petrol is being sold at an exorbitant price of Rs1,200 per litre, according to media reports.

Local residents report that petrol pump owners are charging arbitrary prices for petrol, and drivers are restricted to purchasing no more than 5 to 10 litres at a time.

According to Syed Ikhlaq Hussain, Chairman of the Upper Kurram Qabad Shah Khel, “Two days ago, the price of petrol was Rs1000 per litre, but as of last night, the price has increased to Rs1200 per litre.”

He further noted that while petrol is available in small quantities, diesel is completely unavailable in the market. Local dealer Nawab Ali explained that since November, oil tankers have not been supplying fuel to the area due to the deteriorating security situation.

“After the breakdown of law and order, road access was restricted, but following negotiations with the jirga (tribal council), some vehicles have started arriving in convoys,” he said. However, Ali added that while food supplies are arriving, oil tankers have not been allowed to enter the region.

Ali also claimed that heavy bribes are being demanded at the Taal checkpoint, causing significant financial losses to the drivers. “There is a shortage of petrol for vehicles leaving Kurram, leading to overcrowding at petrol stations,” he said.

Gul Nawaz Afridi, President of the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Petroleum Association, informed that local dealers in Kurram have a limited number of vehicles, and oil tanker owners from nearby districts are unwilling to send their trucks to Kurram.

“Due to fears of attacks on the convoys in Kurram, oil tankers are not entering the district, leading to a fuel shortage,” Afridi explained. He assured that the local petroleum association officials are in contact, and the fuel issue will be resolved soon.

In response, district administration officials stated that efforts are underway to address the petrol shortage. Discussions have been held with oil tanker dealers and petrol pump owners, and security arrangements will be made to ensure oil tankers reach Parachinar, the main city of Kurram.

It is pertinent to note that in November 2024, a gun attack on a convoy travelling from Kurram to Peshawar led to a tribal conflict, severing Kurram’s links with other districts.