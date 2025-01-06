Will fight enemies of peace in Kurram with iron fists: KP govt

Agreement signed between parties emphasized peace will be ensured ‘at all costs’: Barrister Saif

Acting DC appointed, Section 144 imposed in Kurram district for a period of two months

Attackers, their facilitators involved in Bagan firing identified, case registered

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government spokesperson Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif on Sunday said that peace would be ensured in Kurram “at all costs”, a day after Deputy Commissioner (DC) Javedullah Mehsud was injured when unknown assailants fired at a convoy he was travelling in near Bagan.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the KP government spokesperson said that according to the agreement signed between the parties earlier this week, peace will be ensured in Kurram “at all costs”.

“We will fight the enemies of peace with iron fists,” Barrister Saif said.

Saif termed the attack on DC Mehsud a “failed nefarious conspiracy” to sabotage peace and said that people should be wary of those who want disruption, calling on the locals to cooperate with the administration and government to ensure lasting peace.

The attack was condemned by all senior governing bodies, including the president and premier.

The chief minister has taken strict notice of the attack and directed that those involved be brought to justice, he said.

He added that the aid convoy — carrying food and other necessities — was stopped temporarily and will be sent after receiving clearance.

The KP government on Wednesday said that both warring sides in Kurram districts had finally signed a peace agreement after more than three weeks of efforts to broker a ceasefire amid violence in the area.

Clashes stemming from decades-old land disputes have claimed at least 130 lives in Kurram since November, with food and medicine shortages reported due to weeks-long road blockades.

The main sit-in against road closures in the district, held outside the Parachinar Press Club, persisted. Meanwhile, following yesterday’s shooting incident, the Bagan protest sit-in was relocated to Manduri, where the Bagan tribes continued to hold a demonstration for their demands.

CM Gandapur vows stern action against peace deal violators

KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur ordered strict action against those who attacked Kurram Deputy Commissioner Javedullah Mehsud after police claimed to have identified five suspects.

CM Gandapur chaired a meeting called to review the law and order situation in the erstwhile Kurram agency.

He said the people who violated the agreement and those involved in the attack would be brought to justice. “No concession will be given to terrorists and their abettors,” he added.

The meeting decided that head money for those involved in the attack would be fixed.

Attackers behind Kurram DC shooting identified

According to officials, the attackers and their facilitators involved in the Bagan firing incident have been identified.

The authorities have identified the assailants responsible for the firing attack on Kurram’s Deputy Commissioner, officials confirmed.

Five suspects have been identified, with facilitators also reportedly involved in the attack.

A case has been registered, and efforts are underway to arrest the culprits and pursue legal action, sources added.

‘Section 144’ imposed in Kurram district

Meanwhile, the Additional Chief Secretary of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has issued a notification, imposing Section 144 in Kurram district for a period of two months.

The decision comes amid concerns over attempts by terrorists to disrupt the peace agreement in the area.

According to the notification, authorities will launch a crackdown against those responsible for destabilizing peace in Kurram. The directive also includes a ban on all types of public gatherings and the display of weapons on the main highway in the district.

This measure aims to restore and maintain order in the region while deterring any further attempts to disturb the peace. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation.

The notification came in after an acting Deputy Commissioner has been appointed in Kurram following the recent firing incident that left the current DC injured.

Grade 18 officer Ashfaq Khan has been assigned the role of acting DC, according to a notification issued by the Chief Secretary of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The injured Deputy Commissioner, Javedullah Mehsud, was targeted by unidentified militants and is currently receiving treatment at a hospital. His condition remains under medical observation.

The appointment of the acting DC aims to ensure smooth administrative operations in the region during this critical time. Investigations into the attack are ongoing.

Days after a peace agreement between the warring tribes was finally reached, violence flared out in the restive region once more on Saturday, as Kurram Deputy Commissioner (DC) Javedullah Mehsud sustained injuries in a firing incident.

According to local administration, the deputy commissioner’s vehicle came under attack in in the Bagan area of Lower Kurram. The deputy commissioner was rushed to Lower Alizai Hospital for treatment where his condition is said to stable.

DC Javedullah Mehsud was among those who played a significant part in attempts to bring calm back to the area.

It is to be noted here that the first convoy carrying supplies for Kurram is being transported to the region. The convoy, which includes food and other essential goods, was being be protected by security personnel, including the police, to ensure safety.