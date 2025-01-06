NATIONAL

SC set to hear pleas against military courts, polls rigging cases

By Staff Report
  • Justice Aminuddin Khan-led 7-member bench will hear important cases during the week starting tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: The seven-member Constitutional Bench of the Supreme Court will hear important cases, including the pleas against civilians trial in military courts and alleged rigging in Feb 8, general elections during the week starting Monday (tomorrow)

According to the cause list for constitutional bench, from January 06-10, the military courts case is set to be heard on Jan 07. A constitutional petition filed by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder, alleging rigging in the February 8 elections, will be taken up on January 8, along with another petition on electoral irregularities which MNA Sher Afzal Marwat has filed.

Justice Aminuddin Khan will head the seven-member constitutional bench whereas other members of the bench include Justice Jamal Mandokhail, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, Justice Hasan Azhar Rizvi, Justice Musarrat Hilali, Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan, and Justice Shahid Bilal Hassan.

The bench will also take up the missing persons’ case on January 08, while a review petition regarding Punjab Assembly deputy speaker’s ruling has also been scheduled for hearing on the same day. Besides, the bench will hear the review petition of Hamza Shahbaz on January 09. On Jan 10, the Supreme Court will hear a petition challenging the discretionary powers of high court chief justices. The court will also hear a case concerning the ban on student unions the same day.

