Court again ‘defers’ verdict against PTI founder, wife in £190m reference

RAWALPINDI: An accountability court in Rawalpindi again deferred its verdict in £190m case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran khan and his wife Bushra Bibi.

According to sources, the verdict which was scheduled to be announced tomorrow has been delayed for the third time meanwhile the lawyers will be informed about the new date tomorrow.

The court reserved judgment on the 190-million-pound reference on December 18, having previously set December 23 as the date for the case to be decided, but the court postponed the ruling to January 6.

However, sources say that the decision of the 190 million pound reference has been postponed again, the decision of the 190 million pound reference will not be delivered tomorrow, the new date of the decision will be communicated to the lawyers tomorrow.

What happened in the case?

The £190m reference prison trial has been completed in a year as NAB arrests PTI founder in 190 million pound reference on November 13, 2023 and interrogated PTI founder in Adiala Jail for 17 days.

Later, the NAB filed a 190 million pound reference with the accountability court on December 1, 2023 and the court indicted the PTI founder and his wife on February 27, 2024.

There had been more than 100 hearings in the £190m reference and tAB submitted the first list of 59 witnesses to the court.

Out of 59 witnesses, 24 witnesses were discarded by NAB while a total of 35 witnesses were examined in the case.

The investigation officer of the reference, Mian Umar Nadeem, was examined by the lawyers of the founder of PTI after 38 hearings.

In the reference, former principal secretary Azam Khan and former chief minister KP Parvez Khattak joined the witnesses.

Former federal minister Zubaida Jalal, the chief financial officer of Al-Qadir University, was also among the witnesses.

The court declared 6 accused, including Zulfi Bukhari, Farhat Princess, Mirza Shahzad Akbar and Zia-ul-Tustafi Naseem, as public servants.