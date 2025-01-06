Minister vows to improve healthcare standards during hospital visit

KOHAT: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs, Aftab Alam Afridi Advocate, on Monday urged the public to actively raise their voices against corruption, flaws, or injustice, particularly within government departments.

He emphasized that silence in the face of such issues equates to self-inflicted injustice.

Afridi made these remarks during a surprise visit to the District Headquarters Hospital Kohat late last night, accompanied by Shafi Jan MPA, the Chairman of the District Development Advisory Committee (DDAC) Kohat.

The law minister and the DDAC chairman toured various hospital wards, including the emergency department and pharmacy, to assess the quality of medical services provided to patients. Afridi also personally inquired about the medical facilities and the behavior of the hospital staff from patients and their relatives.

Afridi reiterated that public servants receiving government salaries must fulfill their duties or face consequences. “Those who do not serve the public properly will not be tolerated,” he declared. He also announced that he would conduct at least two surprise visits to hospitals each month to ensure the provision of quality healthcare.

On the cleanliness of the hospital, particularly the washrooms, Afridi expressed dissatisfaction and directed immediate improvements.