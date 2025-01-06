Maryam Nawaz announces int’l scholarships for govt students

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif assured students that the government would provide all necessary facilities and scholarships to support talented students in covering their educational expenses.

While addressing students at Bahauddin Zakariya University in Multan on Monday, Maryam emphasized that bright students need not worry about their education costs. She pointed out that for the past 75 years, public resources have not been adequately utilized for the welfare of the people. However, she assured that the Honhaar Scholarship Program would be expanded to include international scholarships.

The chief minister also announced plans to distribute laptops to students soon and expressed her pleasure in knowing that 60% of scholarship recipients were female students.

In her speech, Maryam stressed the importance of promoting a healthy environment in the province through the use of electric vehicles. She revealed that a Chinese company had shown interest in setting up an electric bike manufacturing plant in Punjab.

Furthermore, Maryam announced the introduction of interest-free loans for deserving Honhaar students, enabling them to start businesses after completing their studies. A total of over Rs100 million in loans would be offered to these students for entrepreneurial ventures.

She also declared that 30,000 students would receive scholarships on the condition that they would refrain from engaging in anti-state activities.