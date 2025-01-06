Gigi Hadid Makes Sad Confession About Friends And Fame

Gigi Hadid may be one of the most recognizable faces in fashion, but she’s no stranger to the challenges of fame. In a candid 2017 interview with Harper’s Bazaar, the supermodel revealed how her demanding lifestyle has impacted her friendships.

“I’ve lost a lot of friends because I’ll get busy for a short period of time, and they’re not reaching out,” Gigi shared. “But if I don’t reach out, then it’s like I’ve changed.” She admitted the struggles of maintaining relationships while constantly traveling, explaining, “Sometimes I can’t call every day because I’m in weird places.”

Despite the challenges, Gigi has learned the value of genuine connections. “You learn that it’s better to have a few really good friends than tons of friends you aren’t really sure about,” she said, emphasizing the importance of quality over quantity in her social circle.

Fortunately, Gigi has a strong support system. Her sister Bella Hadid, also a top model, offers a unique understanding of the pressures they face. Gigi praised their bond, saying, “She’s so understanding of the demands of this job, and it’s really great that I can talk to her about it.”

Gigi also counts Taylor Swift as a close friend, with the two forming a tight bond since meeting in 2014. Swift described Gigi as “an innately kind and inclusive person” who balances her success with kindness.

In addition to Bella and Taylor, Gigi’s inner circle includes Kacey Musgraves, Kendall Jenner, and Donatella Versace, many of whom she features on her photography-focused Instagram account, Gi’sposables.

For Gigi, surrounding herself with friends who understand her world—both its glamour and its sacrifices—has been key to navigating her extraordinary career.