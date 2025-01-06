Mia Tindall and Princess Charlotte’s Adorable Bond Caught On Camera During Christmas Day Walk

Princess Charlotte, 9, and her cousin Mia Tindall, 10, showcased their close friendship during the royal family’s Christmas Day outing to St. Mary Magdalene Church on the Sandringham estate.

While leaving the service, the pair were seen sharing a lighthearted conversation as Mia hurried to catch up with Charlotte. The duo exchanged smiles and giggles, with Kate, Princess of Wales, beaming at their sweet interaction.

Despite living miles apart—William and Kate residing between Windsor and Norfolk, and the Tindalls at Princess Anne’s Gatcombe Park estate in Gloucestershire—the families share a tight bond. They frequently connect through a family WhatsApp group and enjoy outings together, such as a Norfolk fairground visit in 2019.

The royal cousins often steal the spotlight at major events, including Trooping the Colour, Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee, and royal weddings. With Mia turning 11 this month and Lena, 6, close in age to Prince Louis, 6, their camaraderie continues to delight royal watchers.

While Mike and Zara Tindall’s youngest, Lucas, 3, was absent from the church service due to his age, he recently charmed fans during an outing at Cheltenham Racecourse. The Tindalls are now in Australia, attending the Magic Millions Polo event on the Gold Coast.

Meanwhile, George, Charlotte, and Louis have returned to Lambrook School, with George in Year 7, Charlotte in Year 5, and Louis in Year 2. Speculation remains about George’s future education, with Marlborough College, Kate’s alma mater, rumored to be in the running.