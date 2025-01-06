Demi Moore’s Daughters Rumer, Scout And Tallulah Praise Mom Over Historic Golden Globe Win

Demi Moore received an outpouring of love from her daughters after winning her first-ever Golden Globe on Sunday, Jan. 5. The 62-year-old actress was awarded Best Actress in a Comedy or Musical for her role in The Substance.

Cheering her on from home, daughters Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah Willis, along with 21-month-old granddaughter Lou, celebrated Moore’s career milestone. Rumer, 36, expressed her pride on Instagram, writing, “What a gift to witness you shine and be acknowledged not only for this film but for a career of breathtaking work. This is just the beginning.”

Moore, visibly emotional during her acceptance speech, said, “I really wasn’t expecting that… I’ve been doing this for over 45 years, and this is the first time I’ve ever won anything as an actor. I’m just so humbled and grateful.