Zendaya Debuts First Tattoo at Golden Globes, Sparks Speculation About Tom Holland Tribute

Zendaya turned heads at the 2025 Golden Globes on Sunday, Jan. 5, debuting her first-ever tattoo — a tiny “T” on her ribcage — leaving fans buzzing about its possible dedication to boyfriend Tom Holland. The tattoo peeked out from her custom Louis Vuitton gown, where she paired the look with Bulgari High Jewelry pieces and a Jessica McCormack 5.02ct Cushion Diamond Button-Back ring, fueling engagement rumors.

Social media erupted after spotting the new ink and the ring, with one fan writing, “Zendaya with a ‘T’ tattoo and engagement ring… what is going on?” Another added, “Finding out Zendaya has a tiny ‘T’ tattoo and an engagement ring was not on my Golden Globes bingo card.”

Zendaya’s love for tattoos was a surprise revelation, as she previously stated in 2019, “I love tattoos. But I don’t want any.” While it’s unclear when she got the tattoo, fans noted a faint mark in the same spot at the Gothams 34th Annual Film Awards on Dec. 2, 2024.

The Challengers star, who shares a longstanding connection with Holland since their Spider-Man films, confirmed their relationship in 2021 after years of speculation. The duo is also set to appear in Christopher Nolan’s adaptation of The Odyssey, slated for 2026.

With fans speculating about her tattoo and engagement ring, Zendaya continues to capture attention both on and off the red carpet.