Nicole Kidman and Daughter Sunday Rose, 16, Stun In Chic Miu Miu Outfits at Golden Globes Pre-Party

Nicole Kidman and her 16-year-old daughter, Sunday Rose, wowed in coordinating Miu Miu looks at W Magazine’s pre-Golden Globes party on Saturday. The “Perfect Couple” actress, 57, embraced business chic in a gray blazer, blue collared shirt, black slacks, burgundy heels, and a black clutch, complemented by her signature loose waves and minimal makeup.

Sunday Rose brought youthful elegance with a light ocean blue satin crop top and matching shorts, paired with black sheer tights, a black blazer, chunky combat boots, and a silver purse. Her loose waves with a middle part mirrored her mom’s style, showcasing their striking resemblance.

This event marked another fashion moment for Sunday, who made her runway debut last October at Miu Miu’s spring/summer 2025 Paris Fashion Week show. Walking the catwalk in a white sleeveless dress with ribbon details, knee-high leg warmers, and peep-toe heels, Sunday earned praise from her father, Keith Urban, 57, who called her performance “very proud” in an “Extra” interview.

Nicole and Keith, who also share 14-year-old Faith, have been vocal about encouraging Sunday’s budding interest in fashion while emphasizing balance and staying grounded. In an interview with Vogue Australia in 2024, Kidman revealed how long Sunday had been anticipating her entry into the fashion world: “She’s wanted to go [to a show] for a long time. When she was 16, I told her she could.”

With her debut already earning attention and her stylish appearances with her mom, Sunday Rose is clearly making her mark as a rising star.