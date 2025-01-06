Nikki Glaser Opens 2025 Golden Globes with Edgy Ben Affleck Joke | Video

Comedian Nikki Glaser kicked off the 82nd annual Golden Globe Awards with her signature sharp humor, delivering a zinger about Ben Affleck that left the audience in stitches.

Glaser, 40, took to the stage and quipped, “Tonight, we celebrate the best of film and hold space for television,” before listing several movie titles, including Wicked, Queer, and Nightbitch. She added, “These are not just words Ben Affleck yells after he orgasms. These are some of the incredible movies nominated tonight.”

The room erupted with shocked laughter before Glaser pivoted to television, joking, “The Bear, The Penguin, Baby Reindeer. These are not just things found in RFK’s freezer. These are TV shows nominated tonight.”

Balancing Humor with Sensitivity

Ahead of the event, Glaser told PEOPLE she was mindful of her reputation as a roast queen. “I don’t want to ruin their nights, and I certainly don’t want them to remember my name for the wrong reasons,” she shared. While her jokes often toe the line of controversy, Glaser said she aimed to keep the stars laughing, ensuring they were in on the humor.

“In order for this to work for you at home, you have to see George Clooney laughing at that joke,” Glaser explained. “If George Clooney is mean-mugging, even the funniest joke will come across as offensive.”

A Hit with the Audience

Glaser’s witty, edgy delivery struck a balance between poking fun at Hollywood’s elite and maintaining a sense of camaraderie. With her mix of irreverent humor and self-awareness, she set a lively tone for the rest of the evening while ensuring the stars left with their egos intact—at least for the most part.