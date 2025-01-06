‘Lack of trust’: No progress as PTI-govt talks hit a snag

ISLAMABAD: Negotiations between the government and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) have hit a standstill, with no progress made toward scheduling the third round of talks.

It reports in media that PTI’s failure to present a written Charter of Demands has become the primary reason for the impasse.

According to sources, there has been no contact from either side with the Speaker’s office to arrange the third round of negotiations. PTI, following its meeting with the party founder, is expected to finalize its position on the Charter of Demands.

However, the government is reluctant to move forward in the absence of such a document, viewing the Charter as a necessary step to ensure formal negotiations.

The government’s stance, according to sources, is that if PTI insists on a written Charter of Demands, it will also require a formal written agreement from the opposition party.

PTI, however, is interpreting the request for a written Charter as a call for an NRO-like agreement, which has led to further complications in the talks.