Zendaya’s Viral Reaction to Selena Gomez’s Fiancé Benny Blanco at 2025 Golden Globes | Video

Zendaya’s unexpected reaction to encountering Selena Gomez’s fiancé, Benny Blanco, at the 2025 Golden Globes has become a viral sensation.

The moment unfolded during a break in the ceremony when Zendaya, mingling with attendees, was approached by Gomez and Blanco. A clip shared by The Hollywood Reporter on X (formerly Twitter) captured the Challengers star turning to see the couple. Her wide-eyed expression and nervous smile as she noticed Blanco quickly caught fans’ attention online.

Zendaya being completely terrified staring at Benny Blanco at the Golden Globes is sending pic.twitter.com/txqF80dYHQ — jayla the insider (@malibusgomez) January 6, 2025

Social media users were quick to comment on Zendaya’s reaction, with some humorously speculating she seemed “completely terrified” of the musician-turned-producer. Despite the brief interaction, Zendaya exchanged pleasantries with Gomez and Blanco as they navigated around the train of her gown.

Both Zendaya and Gomez were notable nominees at the star-studded event. Zendaya, recognized for her role in Challengers, was up for Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy but lost to Demi Moore, who took home the award for The Substance. Gomez, meanwhile, was nominated for her performances in Emilia Perez and Only Murders in the Building, but the awards went to Zoe Saldana and Jean Smart, respectively.

While Gomez skipped the red carpet, Zendaya dazzled in a strapless orange Louis Vuitton gown, paired with Bulgari jewelry. The actress marked her first Golden Globes appearance since 2016, sparking engagement rumors after fans noticed a diamond ring on her left hand, though longtime boyfriend Tom Holland was notably absent.

The viral clip adds a lighthearted moment to an otherwise glamorous evening, showcasing Zendaya’s relatable and genuine personality amidst the glitz of Hollywood.